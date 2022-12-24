Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 702.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

