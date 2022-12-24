Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,552 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 5.0% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

