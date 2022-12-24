Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

