Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
