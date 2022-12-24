Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHL opened at €45.64 ($48.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($71.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

