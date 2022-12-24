Serum Price Reaches $0.15 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $18.96 million and $6.94 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.94 or 0.05070784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00500787 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.71 or 0.29671881 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.