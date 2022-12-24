Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.31 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $7,468.56 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00115440 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00195588 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039136 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00613934 USD and is up 22.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,980.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

