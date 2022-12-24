Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Up 0.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.58. 51,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 94,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Secom Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

