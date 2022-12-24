Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.