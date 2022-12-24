Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.