Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.59. 3,077,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

