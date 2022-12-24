Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.59. 3,077,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.