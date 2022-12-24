Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 709,899 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.