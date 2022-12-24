Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

