Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

