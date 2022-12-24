Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

