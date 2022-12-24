Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after buying an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,314,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 315,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,010. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

