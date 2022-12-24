Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595,412. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

