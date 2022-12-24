Sara Bay Financial Has $1.98 Million Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. DLocal comprises 1.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. HSBC dropped their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

DLocal stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 681,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,681. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

