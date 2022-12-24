Sara Bay Financial Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $141.27. 2,966,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,951. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -286.35, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

