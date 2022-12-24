Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Globant comprises 4.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Globant were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Globant Stock Up 0.6 %

Globant Company Profile

GLOB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. 182,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.