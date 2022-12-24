Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,974.27

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $2,974.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.66 or 0.07241541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

