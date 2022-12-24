Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Down 0.5%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 308 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.77). 532,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,155,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.79).

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,587.50.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.