Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $76.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.15.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

