Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBNNF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

