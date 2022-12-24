Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.1 %

CBK opened at €8.95 ($9.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.41. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

