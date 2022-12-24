Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €76.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.80 ($57.23) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.07. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($73.59).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

