Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 262,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 595,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

