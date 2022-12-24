Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 7.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 2,978,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,497. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

