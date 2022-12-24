Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.