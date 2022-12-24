Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,936 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 43,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

