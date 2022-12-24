Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,000. AutoZone accounts for about 1.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 352.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,452.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,264.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,209 shares of company stock worth $81,343,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

