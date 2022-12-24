Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average is $505.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

