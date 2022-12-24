Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MET opened at $72.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

