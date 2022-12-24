Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $8.46 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. American Electric Power makes up 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

