Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $2.24 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

