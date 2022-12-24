Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 40,822 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

