Robert W. Baird Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

