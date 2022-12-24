Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.