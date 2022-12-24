Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $930,405.60 and approximately $13,096.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014171 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

