RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $198.79.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $449,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $352,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 72.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

