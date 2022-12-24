RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.55 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $53.16 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,604,891.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

