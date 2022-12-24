Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 9.9%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 390,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,523,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

