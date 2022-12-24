Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 9.9%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 390,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,523,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 9.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revelation Biosciences (REVB)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.