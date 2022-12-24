Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,262 shares of company stock worth $12,611,251. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.