Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.07 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.07 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00228366 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08688871 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,247,831.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.