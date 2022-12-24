Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 925,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,369. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Get Renren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renren by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth about $66,648,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.