RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 30th

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

RCG opened at $1.80 on Friday. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RENN Fund stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.