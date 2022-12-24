Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.72. Reading International shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10,475 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

