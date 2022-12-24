Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.72. Reading International shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10,475 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
