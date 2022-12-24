Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

