Raju Mohan Sells 55,354 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,674,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $654,205.32.

On Friday, December 2nd, Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 60.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $5,237,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

