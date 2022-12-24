Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $60.14 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01478793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008878 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031834 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.90 or 0.01730595 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

