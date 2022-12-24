QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00007255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $977.82 million and approximately $381,783.33 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.44 or 0.05184705 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.29576269 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

